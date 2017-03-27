GV design partner, Daniel Burka, on prototyping your way to massive influence

Daniel Burka is a Design Partner at GV. In this episode, he discusses how designers can elevate their position in a boardroom, why he thinks design is the equivalent of the scientific method for businesses, and the Google Design Sprint.

Slow and steady might win the race, but sprinting can help kickstart that initial concept. Burka explains the concept of a “design sprint,” details how to get your team on board, and highlights actionable steps to ensure “you either win or you learn.”

