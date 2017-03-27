GoDaddy doubles down on ‘The Internet’ in a marketing collaboration with Onion Labs

Good news for fans of GoDaddy’s Easter Egg-filled Super Bowl ad: The company has launched an entire campaign the ad’s star, “The Internet.”

For those of you who haven’t seen it, the ad promoted GoDaddy’s new website building product GoCentral — so naturally, it depicted The Internet as a bearded, tattooed man.

In a new series of videos created by The Onion’s in-house ad agency Onion Labs , The Internet goes on a talk show to promote about his (fake) memoir My Life As The Internet. As the trailer puts it, “You won’t see an interview with an abstract concept personified for marketing purposes like this anywhere else!”

If you’re worried that this sounds like stretching a single joke past the breaking point — well, you’re not entirely wrong, but Go Daddy and Onion Labs definitely found some weird, unpredictable ways to build on the original idea.

These videos will also be featured in two posts a week The Onion website and across Onion-owner Fusion Media Group’s network (which also includes The A.V. Club, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Deadspin).