Tobias Stone talks about identity, cryptography, and the future of citizenship

Is it a bird? Is it a bug? No it’s a biomimetic microdrone with flapping wings

In this episode of Technotopia I walk to Tobias Stone, a writer, entrepreneur, and academic. Tobias has been writing on Trump and Brexit and worked with Identity.ee, a workgroup focused on cryptographically proven citizenship.

Stone believes that the Estonian model of e-idenity is the future and that the mission for every country should be to make their workers, citizen, and expats digital. Featured above is his family dog, Mycroft.

Technotopia is a podcast about a better future by John Biggs. You can subscribe in Sticher or iTunes and download the MP3 here.

