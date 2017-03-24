Tesla Model 3 will get a Performance version next year

The Tesla Model 3 will eventually get a more performance-oriented option, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk says we can probably expect in around a year or so. The Model 3 tuned for better performance might inherit more of the muscle of the Model S, in a smaller, lighter package, but Musk says not to expect it to ever top the Model S on acceleration, since the original Tesla electric luxury sedan will always be able to accommodate a larger battery.

A Performance 3 arriving after the more modest Model 3 might strike some early pre-order customers the wrong way, if they were hoping to max out the specs on their vehicles with available options. But we still don’t know much about what kind of offers those who reserved their place in line will be able to choose from when it comes time to finish out their purchase.

@dr_angus Yeah, probably a year from now. S will still win on acceleration though, due to having more space for a larger battery. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2017

What we do know about the Model 3 so far is that it will have a minimum range of somewhere around 215 miles per charge based on EPA ratings, and that it’ll cost $35,000 before tax rebates for the base model. It’ll also come with all the sensor and compute hardware needed to attain full self-driving, and it will have Autopilot on board, though Model 3 owners will have to pay extra to enable certain features.