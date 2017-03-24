Crunch Report | Tesla’s Long List of Updated Updates
Next Story
Weekly Roundup: Apple acquires Workflow, Uber loses its president
Today’s Stories
- Tesla Model 3 is ‘just a smaller, more affordable’ Model S, says Elon Musk
- Instacart agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit for $4.6 million
- SoftBank’s self-driving bus project pulls in $4.6M to push for 2020 commercialization
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Patrick Miller
Teleprompter: Patches
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES