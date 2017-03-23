Jaguar Land Rover now offers unlimited in-car data for $20 per month

Following Chevrolet’s lead, Jaguar Land Rover is the latest carmaker to offer an unlimited in-car data plan in the U.S. The AT&T prepaid data plan will coast $20 per month, and will be an option for any Jaguar and Land Rover cars with InControl Wi-Fi as an available feature. Up to eight devices can connect simultaneously to the in-car Wi-Fi network enabled by the cellular hotspot.

Cars equipped with InControl in the Jaguar and Land Rover lineup include the Jaguar XE, XF, XJ and F-Pace, as well as the Discovery, Discovery Sport, Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Evoque. These cars all feature a dedicated fixed antenna on the vehicle, which the company says is placed optimally in order to get the best possible cellular connection with AT&T’s network across the U.S.

Expect this to become more popular as an offering among major automakers, since connections in vehicles are a boon for them as well as for users, and if they can get more car owners to stump up for a subscription fee, they can offset the costs of building in the tech and connecting to the vehicle. Increasingly, the important market opportunity for carmakers is data, too, and offering an in-car connection is one way to help encourage the flow of said information.