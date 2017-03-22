Vice announces its first slate of short, scripted videos

Vice Media is moving into scripted video programming, thanks to a partnership with digital media studio Blackpills.

Until now, Vice’s videos (whether online and on its daily news show for HBO), have been news- or documentary-focused. These new shows, on the other hand, include programs like Playground, created by Fifth Element and The Professional director Luc Besson. It’s about a teenage girl who joins a school for assassins, so it’s squarely in Besson’s wheelhouse, but not exactly the kind of thing you would have expected to see on Vice.

Upcoming shows include work from Broken English director Zoe Cassavetes and X-Men director Bryan Singer. And production studio Pulse Films (where Vice has a majority stake) will also be producing two shows.

All of this content will be produced with mobile viewing in mind, and will be distributed exclusively through Vice’s online video channel.

“As we continue to expand and take our content worldwide we have been increasingly experimenting with new video formats,” said Tom Punch, Vice’s chief commercial and creative officer, in a press release. “So when blackpills approached us with scripted series that are shot and optimized for small screen viewing, we were immediately hooked. We hope this new channel will plunge users deep into mobile k-holes.”