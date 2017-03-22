Berlin will see Disrupt Europe, our major conference, arrive this December, featuring some of the best known names from the Valley and Europe. Ciarán O’Leary of Blue Yard Capital and Christian Nagel of Earlybird Capital will be among those speaking.



Ciarán O’Leary joined Earlybird in 2009 as a Senior Associate and was promoted to Partner in January 2012. He later left in 2016 to set up his own fund, Blueyard Capital. Ciarán’s investments include Peak Games (emerging markets social gaming), 6Wunderkinder (productivity apps), Moped (private messaging), B2X Care Solutions (outsourcing platform), madvertise (mobile targeting network) and simfy (digital music distribution company). Prior to becoming a VC Ciarán co-founded a startup and gathered operational experience at others. Before that he was a member of The Carlyle Group’s Buyout team. He began his career at Lazard’s mergers & acquisitions franchise. Ciarán received his Masters degree in business (focus on entrepreneurship and finance) from HHL-Leipzig Graduate School of Management. He also studied abroad at NTU Singapore and wrote his master thesis at WHU-Otto Beisheim School of Management.



Dr. Christian Nagel is Co-Founder and Partner of Earlybird. Christian has more than 20 years of entrepreneurial and investment experience. He was Chairman of the Board of Tipp24 AG (Prime Standard Frankfurt Exchange: TIM) and Interhyp AG (Prime Standard Frankfurt Exchange: IYP), which returned more than 50x the original Earlybird investment. Up till the trade sale to SMSC (NASDAQ: SMSC) he also served on the board of BridgeCo AG. He is currently on the boards of CrossEngage (Berlin), Cashboard (Berlin), N26 (Berlin), Smava (Berlin) and Tradico (Munich). Prior to founding Earlybird in 1997, Christian, together with a group of investors, acquired various companies from the Treuhandanstalt (the former East-German state holding) and gained operational experience. He was a shareholder and an Executive Director of HNP Präzisionsteile GmbH & Co. KG, SMB Industrieholding GmbH, DH Industrieholding Hohenthurm GmbH and a number of other subsidiary companies of these holding companies. Previously, Christian worked as an Engagement Manager with McKinsey & Co. Inc. focusing on restructuring, strategy and M & A projects within various industries. He holds a Diplom-Wirtschaftsingenieur degree (Industrial Engineering, MSc equivalent) from the Technical University of Hamburg, specializing in process engineering and a PhD degree in management from the University of St. Gallen.

