At 50, Dev Bootcamp’s Michael Jay Walker quit his day job to learn coding with kids in their twenties
Mythic launches a chip to enable computer vision and voice control on any device
Companies are increasingly investing in workforce development to retrain their employees, but if you’re in your 50’s, it can be intimidating to learn how to code with a bunch of 20-year-olds.
While most tech coverage is focused on the jobs that are going to be destroyed by automation and artificial intelligence, Michael Jay Walker’s story exemplifies how tech can reinvent careers.
Michael is the chief academic officer and campus director at Dev Bootcamp and he has thoughts about age diversity, socioeconomic diversity, admissions to Dev Bootcamp, and more.
Dev Bootcamp‘s Walker also talks about their diversity programs with Facebook HQ, YesWeCode, and their recent Apprenticeship Program with Adobe.
