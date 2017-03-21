The iPhone 7 goes red to help fight HIV/AIDS

After a decade of turning products red in a fundraising fight against HIV/AIDS, Apple has finally adopted the hue for its biggest product of all. This Friday, the company will start selling a striking red version of the iPhone, Cupertino’s latest collaboration with the Product(RED) charity.

Once again, a portion of each red device sold will go to help fund the group’s work to battle the disease in sub-Saharan Africa, a partnership that has already resulted in some $130 million donated to the cause — more than a quarter of the total $465 million the charity has raised. According to (RED)’s CEO, Apple is the largest corporate donor to the fund.

“Combining the global reach of the world’s most loved smartphone with our efforts to provide access to life-saving ARV medication in sub-Saharan Africa,” the charity’s CEO Deborah Dugan said in a release, “customers now have a remarkable opportunity to make a difference and contribute to the Global Fund through the purchase of this new beautiful (PRODUCT)RED iPhone.”

It’s a pretty distinct take on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, with a sharp red back and bright white front bezels, a color combination that brings to mind an actual honest-to-goodness Apple. The rear Apple logo, meanwhile, retains its reflective silver color.

The new iPhone joins a number of existing products offered under the (RED) banner, including Beats headphones various accessories for the company’s biggest lines. The new models start at $779. After arriving in the States this week, they’ll hit 40 additional countries later this month and an additional five in April.