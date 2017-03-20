Let’s meet in Boulder next week

I’ll be in Boulder for a few weeks and would love to hear some pitches and maybe give out some tables for Disrupt. I’ll be holding a micro-meetup at Boomtown on Broadway in Boulder, Colorado on Wednesday, March 29th at 7pm.

Boomtown is at 2060 Broadway B1 in the basement. To get there you park around Spruce and Broadway and it’s in the same building as Zeal Optics and Unseen Bean. The closest public parking available is in parking garage or public lots on Spruce. on street meters and lots are free after 7pm. 3 hour free parking a block away on Pine and surrounding streets.

You can RSVP here. Space is limited so please sign up early.

You can sign up to pitch here and I’ll pick eight folks by next Monday.