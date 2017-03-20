Foursquare is launching an analytics platform to help retailers understand foot traffic

While Foursquare started as a social check-in app, the company has always said that there is a bigger picture – mainly related to unique ways of leveraging its database of check ins at nearly 100 million public places.

There’s no better example than when Foursquare predicted that Chipotle same-store sales would fall 29% after the Mexican chain was hit with E. coli outbreaks. The actual decline announced by Chipotle ended up being a spot-on 30%.

As you can imagine these analytics can be very valuable to retailers, allowing them to better understand customer’s habits as well as predict store traffic.

So today the company is announcing Foursquare Analytics, a foot traffic dashboard for brands and retailers. The platform is available for retailers with any numbers of stores, no matter how small. Previously the only way for companies to access this data was through one-off deals with Foursquare.

Retailers will be able to use the dashboard to see foot traffic data across metrics like gender, age and new vs. returning customers – on a national or citywide scale. They can also compare their foot traffic against a set of competitors and their category as a whole.

The data is collected via Foursquare’s existing database of locations (which powers over 100k apps including Snapchat) as well as anonymized in-store visit data collected from users of Swarm and Foursquare who have opted in to always-on location sharing. Foursquare then normalizes this data to make sure it accurately represents the U.S population as a whole.

As a demonstration Foursquare ran a case study analyzing T.J Maxx’s recent retail success. As part of the study they were able to determine things like what percent of foot traffic comes from high-frequency regular customers versus new ones.

Early partners include TGI Friday’s, Taco Bell, H&M and Equinox – but the platform is available now for retailers of any size.

Featured Image: Oleksiy Maksymenko/Getty Images