Uber president Jeff Jones is reportedly leaving the company amid turmoil

Things just seemingly keep getting worse at Uber, which now is reportedly losing its president Jeff Jones according to Recode.

The departure comes amid a series of sexual harassment allegations as well as being hit by a lawsuit from Waymo — Alphabet’s self-driving car unit — that threatens to potentially kneecap its autonomous driving efforts. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick told employees he was planning on bringing on some parental supervision at the company in the form of a chief operating officer, but that doesn’t seem to be stopping the turmoil and affecting employee morale.

Recode is reporting that the departure is directly related to the controversies at the company, which continue to mount and get worse. At the beginning of the year, people viewed that Uber was taking advantage of a major protest amid Donald Trump’s immigration ban. That spawned a whole #DeleteUber campaign, which once again flared up following explosive allegations of sexual harassment — and the embedded culture within the company that spawned it.

Its self-driving efforts are also facing a ton of scrutiny following allegations from Alphabet that the company is using stolen trade secrets. Alphabet is claiming that executives at Otto, a self-driving trucking unit Uber acquired, took trade secrets with them on their way out. That’s led to an already-fiery legal battle . Waymo filed for an injunction against Uber earlier this month.

The situation also seems to be increasingly deteriorating. Jones is not the only recent departure, with SVP of engineering and former Googler Amit Singhal leaving the company at the end of February. In just the span of a month, it already seems like the top of Uber’s organizational chart will soon look very different — though whether that will have a meaningful impact on Uber’s culture, or even the perception of its culture, is still unknown.

We’ve reached out to Uber for additional comment on the situation.

Featured Image: (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)/Getty Images