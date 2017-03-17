GameStop will have more Nintendo Switch systems for sale starting March 22

Nintendo Switch is in short supply – which is good news for Nintendo, but not so great news for customers looking to get their hands on one of the new consoles. They’ve been hard to find since launch, and Nintendo announced it’s ramping production which should help, but now GameStop says it’ll have new units on Wednesday, March 22 so eager gamers can set their alarms.

The GameStop orders start at the usual price of $299.99, which is far less than the re-sale rate on eBay right now, where even low bids are hovering around $400. The new allotment will also arrive at local stores at different times, GameStop says, so that March 22 second date is the “as early as” slot to mark on your calendar – call your store to check and make sure they got theirs in before heading down, unless you think that by doing so you’ll miss your chance in which case line up right now. WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR.

GameStop says it’s locking down new systems “as fast as [it] can,” which is to say not fast enough. But hopefully Nintendo’s production boost will help make sure more people can dive into the wonderful world of Zelda on the go-anywhere hybrid console very soon.