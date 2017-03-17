Automotive
Equity podcast: The return of IPOs and Tesla’s billion-dollar bet
Posted by Katie Roof (@Katie_Roof)
One down, many more to go! The first episode of TechCrunch’s latest podcast, Equity, our venture capital-focused podcast is out.
This week, TechCrunch’s Matthew Lynley, CrunchBase editor-in-chief Alex Wilhelm and I sat down with investor and SaaStr founder Jason Lemkin to talk about Tesla’s $1 billion raise, the return of IPOs and recent acquisitions in the technology space.
Equity drops every Friday at 6:00am PT, so subscribe to us on iTunes, Overcast, Pocketcast, Downcast and all the casts.
Crunchbase
-
Tesla
- Founded 2003
- Overview Tesla Motors was started by a group of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and strives to create a revolution and accelerate the world’s transition to electric mobility with a full range of increasingly affordable electric cars. Tesla vehicles are EVs (electric vehicles), which are transforming the way people drive and move. Tesla has gone public as of June 29, 2010 and has a market cap of $34.32 billion. …
- Location Palo Alto, CA
- Categories Automotive, Electronics, Innovation Management
- Website https://www.tesla.com/
- Full profile for Tesla
-
Yext
- Founded 2006
- Overview Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine™ lets companies manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services, including Apple Maps, Microsoft Bing, Facebook, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Yext Listings, Pages, and Reviews help businesses around the globe facilitate face-to-face and digital interactions that boost brand awareness, drive foot traffic, …
- Location New York, NY
- Categories Internet, SaaS, Local, Software, Cloud Data Services, Mobile
- Website http://www.yext.com
- Full profile for Yext
-
Mobileye
- Founded 1999
- Overview Mobileye is a pioneer in the development of vision systems for on-board Driving Assistance Systems; providing data for decision making applications such as Mobileye's Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Headway Monitoring, High Beam Assistand more. Founded in 1999, the company is recognized as the leading provider of vision-based driver assistance technologies …
- Location Amstelveen, 07
- Categories Transportation, Analytics, Automotive
- Founders Amnon Shashua, Ziv Aviram
- Website http://www.mobileye.com
- Full profile for Mobileye
