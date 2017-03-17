Apple
Crunch Report | Walmart Acquires Modcloth

Marine Corps updates social media guidance to address online misconduct

  1. Apple plans to invest $500 million for new research centers in China
  2. Confirmed: Walmart has acquired womenswear site ModCloth
  3. JOHN MANNES’ ESCAPADES AT SXSW – Crunch Report Original

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

Photo Contributor in John Mannes Piece: Brian Li

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

