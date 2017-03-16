TechCrunch launches ‘Equity,’ a venture capital-focused podcast

Today we’re excited to announce the launch of ‘Equity,’ TechCrunch’s new venture-capital focused podcast.

Matthew Lynley, Alex Wilhelm and myself will be its regular hosts, but the show will also feature special guests from the community. As a group we’ll tackle massive funding rounds (both down and up), notable acquisitions, interesting IPOs and more.

We know that the TechCrunch community shares our deep enthusiasm for these topics. Equity should help everyone, savvy and beginner alike, glean from and understand what’s going on in the world of startups, with their backers and liquidity of all sorts. We’ll also include some coverage of public tech companies when it’s appropriate. So join us for commentary, analysis and maybe even some jokes.

Subscribe on iTunes now. New episodes will be released every Friday morning. Click the play button below for a sample.