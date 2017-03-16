Disrupt Berlin 2017 doesn’t take place until December, but if you’re looking to attend the best startup show in Europe for the lowest possible price, an important deadline is fast approaching.

We’ll be releasing a limited number of tickets to Disrupt Berlin on Wednesday, April 5 and the special price of two for the price of one. By signing up now, you can use this extra ticket to bring a colleague, friend or whoever else you might want to share a fun-packed couple of days with at Disrupt.

To sign up, all you need to do is enter your email address here. On April 5, you’ll receive an email with a link to purchase these deeply discounted tickets. You’ll definitely want to act quickly, however, as there are only 50 pairs of tickets available, and if history is any indication, they’re going to run out quickly.

Disrupt attendees get to check out fireside chats with some of the most brilliant minds in the business. In the Startup Battlefield and the Startup Alley, they’ll be introduced to some pretty awesome international startups across many verticals.

Plus, if you are part of a startup, multiple members of the media will be in attendance as well, making Disrupt a perfect storm to get your budding startup in front of the eyes and ears that can help take your company to the next level.

Disrupt Berlin 2017 takes place December 4-5 at the beautiful, historical Arena Berlin in the heart of Berlin, Germany. We can’t wait to see you all there!

