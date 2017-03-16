Rock Pamper Scissors, the hairdresser booking app backed by Seedcamp and 500 Startups, shutters

Rock Pamper Scissors, the London-based hairdresser booking app backed by Seedcamp and 500 Startups, has closed its doors. According to a holding page that has replaced the entrance to the site, the startup has “ceased trading”.

“We’d like to personally thank everyone involved, whether you used our site to book or were one of our partners, for giving us the chance to learn how to build a business in this space. We didn’t quite nail it this time, but we gave it a good shot,” writes Rock Pamper Scissors.

Founded in 2015 by Just Eat’s former CMO Mat Braddy, Rock Pamper Scissors’ mobile app came straight out of the marketplace playbook by letting you browse and book local hairdressers with the emphasis on individual stylists rather than the salons themselves.

It did this by integrating with salon software to provide customers with real-time availability for each stylist, and of course the ability to make a booking. You were also able to browse the portfolios of each stylist to help make the best choice of whom to book.

Along with Seedcamp and 500 Startups, Rock Pamper Scissors also counted a number of angels as investors, including Tom Singh (the founder of New Look), former Just Eat CEO David Buttress, and Mat Braddy himself.

I’m reaching out to the startup’s backers and founders for comment and will update this article if and when I hear back.