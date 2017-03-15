daily
crunch report
crunch
chips
Crunch Report | DOJ Accuses Four People of 2014 Yahoo Hack
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Next Story
Google introduces Family Link, its own parental control software for Android
Today’s Stories
- DoJ accuses two Russian spies and two criminals of 2014 Yahoo hack
- LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman joins Microsoft’s board
- X-ray technique creates nanometer-scale 3D reconstructions of computer chips
- Uber’s new in-app navigation is designed specifically for Uber drivers
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
Crunchbase
-
- Founded 2003
- Overview LinkedIn is a professional networking site that allows its members to create business connections, search for jobs, and find potential clients. The site also enables its users to build and engage with their professional networks; access shared knowledge and insights; and find business opportunities. It offers LinkedIn mobile applications across various platforms and languages such as iOS, Android, …
- Location Mountain View, CA
- Categories Social Media, Social Recruiting, Professional Networking, Professional Services
- Website http://linkedin.com
- Full profile for LinkedIn
-
MicroCHIPS
- Founded 1999
- Overview Microchips Biotech, Inc. is dedicated to improving the lives of patients by revolutionizing drug delivery. Our proprietary microchip-based implant can store and release precise doses of drugs over months and years. The implant, which is placed under the skin by a trained physician during a simple office procedure using local anesthesia, can be wirelessly activated or deactivated by a physician or patient, …
- Location Lexington, MA
- Categories Therapeutics, Medical Device, Health Care
- Founders Michael Cima, John T. Santini, Terrance McGuire
- Website http://microchipsbiotech.com/
- Full profile for MicroCHIPS
-
Reid Hoffman
- Bio Reid joined Greylock Partners as an investment partner in 2009. He focuses on building products that can reach hundreds of millions of participants and businesses that have network effects. An accomplished entrepreneur and executive, Reid has played an integral role in building many of today’s leading consumer technology businesses, including LinkedIn and PayPal. He possesses a unique understanding …
- Full profile for Reid Hoffman
-
Microsoft
- Founded 1974
- Overview Microsoft is an American multinational corporation that develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells a range of software products and services. Microsoft’s devices and consumer (D&C) licensing segment licenses Windows operating system and related software; Microsoft Office for consumers; and Windows Phone operating system. The company’s computing and gaming hardware segment provides Xbox …
- Location Redmond, WA
- Categories Collaboration, Developer Tools, Cloud Computing, Software, Enterprise Software, Operating Systems
- Website http://www.microsoft.com
- Full profile for Microsoft
-
TechCrunch
- Founded 2005
- Overview TechCrunch, founded on June 11, 2005, is a blog dedicated to obsessively profiling and reviewing new Internet products and companies. In addition to covering new companies, TechCrunch profiles existing companies that are making an impact (commercial and/or cultural) on the new web space.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Internet, Digital Media, Events, News
- Website https://techcrunch.com/
- Full profile for TechCrunch
-
Lyft
- Founded 2012
- Overview Zimride re-incorporated as Lyft, Inc. in May, 2012. Lyft is a peer-to-peer transportation platform that connects passengers who need rides with drivers willing to provide rides using their own personal vehicles. Lyft was started in 2012 with the mission of building a peer-to-peer transportation solution that would help make cities safer, more affordable and better connected. Lyft now operates …
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Peer to Peer, Mobile Apps, Ride Sharing, Transportation
- Founders Logan Green
- Website http://lyft.com
- Full profile for Lyft
-
Uber
- Founded 2009
- Overview Uber, a [San Francisco](/location/san-francisco/528f5e3c90d111115d1c2e4ff979d58e)-based technology startup, is innovating at the intersection of lifestyle and logistics. Uber connects riders with safe, reliable, convenient transportation providers at a variety of price-points in cities around the world.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
- Website http://www.uber.com
- Full profile for Uber
0
SHARES