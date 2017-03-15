daily
crunch report
crunch
chips
App

Crunch Report | DOJ Accuses Four People of 2014 Yahoo Hack

Posted by
Next Story

Google introduces Family Link, its own parental control software for Android

Today’s Stories 

  1. DoJ accuses two Russian spies and two criminals of 2014 Yahoo hack
  2. LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman joins Microsoft’s board
  3. X-ray technique creates nanometer-scale 3D reconstructions of computer chips
  4. Uber’s new in-app navigation is designed specifically for Uber drivers

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Edited & Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • daily
  • crunch report
  • crunch
  • chips
  • App
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Google introduces Family Link, its own parental control software for Android

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard