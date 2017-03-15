Venture Capital

Bill Gates’s former chief science advisor has formed a $200M fund with another longtime colleague

Biomatics Capital Partners, a new health care and life sciences venture firm, has closed its debut fund with $200 million, it’s announcing this morning.

This new effort is particularly interesting given its two founders and managing directors. Boris Nikolic is a physician who previously served as chief advisor for science and technology to Bill Gates, investing in both for-profit and not-for-profit outfits.

Those bets include ResearchGate, the nine-year-old, Berlin-based professional network for the scientific community to connect with each other; and Nimbus Therapeutics, a nine-year-old, Cambridge, Ma.-based clinical-stage biotech company.

Meanwhile, Julie Sunderland was previously director of Program Related Investments for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where she led the foundation’s $1.5 billion strategic investment pool, which focuses on global health, global development and education and where Sunderland led 50 investments.

The power duo has already funded nine companies, including Grail, a year-old, Menlo Park-based startup that has already raised a whopping $1 billion for its early cancer screening test; and Denali Therapeutics, a 1.5-year-old, San Francisco-based startup focused on neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Founded by former Genentech neuroscientists, it has raised more than $200 million from investors so far.

The firm says it plans to invest in roughly 20 companies with this first fund.

Featured Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock

