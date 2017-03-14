VICE is the latest to produce original shows for Snapchat, starting with a dating series

Like Twitter, Snapchat’s pitch is that it’s more than just a social sharing and messaging app – it’s a place to consume media, too. Today, the company is expanding its original content lineup via a new deal with VICE, which will see the media company producing original shows for Snapchat. This kicks off with a VICELAND-produced series called “Hungry Hearts with Action Bronson,” a reality show about dating.

The show, which begins airing later this year, will run for only eight episodes. In the series, rapper/chef/actor Action Bronson (aka Arian Asllani) will send couples on preplanned dates, giving viewers a play-by-play of their meals and other activities. At the end of the show, Bronson will predict whether or not the couple will go on a second date, ahead of the reveal as to whether they really will.

The series is developed by the same team from VICELAND that’s already producing Bronson’s food and travel TV show, “F–k, That’s Delicious.”

The new show is the first of several VICE has planned for Snapchat. While the company is not yet disclosing the specifics regarding other upcoming shows, a spokesperson explains there are many opportunities for all types of programming – not just reality shows – from both VICELAND and VICE’s digital offerings.

The deal is an expansion of an earlier partnership between the two companies. VICE had already worked with Snapchat in the past, having been a global launch partner for Snapchat Discover back in 2015. Via Snapchat Discover, VICE offered users a combination of breaking news as well as cultural programming from musicians, artists, innovators and personalities.

The deal with VICE is now one of several that Snapchat has made in order to add original content to its platform. The company already struck deals with NBC, ABC, BBC, Turner, NYT, Discovery, Time, and A&E Networks. Of these, some of the more notable shows to emerge include NBC’s Saturday Night Live Snapchat show, and those from its other franchises, including “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” and “The Voice.”

A companion show to “The Bachelor” comes from ABC, while A+E Networks is developing the first unscripted reality TV drama series for Snapchat Shows, “Second Chance.” Meanwhile, BBC recently jumped into Snapchat with “Planet Earth II,” a sequel to its critically acclaimed nature series from 2006.

Though often associated with well-known media properties, Snapchat Shows are not meant to be just behind-the-scenes content, but rather standalone original programming. In addition to being another means of drawing in users – including those who have less use for things like flower crowns overlays and disappearing texts – the shows give Snapchat another way to generate revenue through advertising.

For VICE, working with Snapchat is part of the company’s larger mobile push – the company recently announced plans to expand in the Asia-Pacific region through partnerships with mobile operators.

