Justice Department reportedly ready to charge 4 hackers in Yahoo breach

The U.S. Department of Justice is ready to indict four people in the 2013 hack of Yahoo in which data from more than a billion accounts were acquired, according to a Bloomberg report. I’ve reached out to the DOJ for confirmation and more details.

Citing someone briefed on the indictments, Bloomberg reports that one of the alleged hackers is currently in Canada, and may face instant arrest. The other three are apparently in Russia, which does complicate things.

Yahoo recently revealed in testimony to a Senate committee that it was in cooperation with state, federal, and foreign governments regarding the breaches, which seems only logical considering the volume of data compromised. Apparently the efforts have borne fruit.

(Disclosure: Verizon, which owns Aol, which owns TechCrunch, is in the process of buying Yahoo.)

