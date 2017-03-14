Evolv raises $18 million for body scanners that don’t cause long lines at security

For a previous generation in the US, the only places where one might worry about the possibility of a mass casualty were “high-value targets,” like airports and government offices, places that have body scanners and bag inspections, security guards and long lines to get in today. But attackers increasingly strike at public places like nightclubs, stadiums, clinics, malls, places of worship and schools. A startup called Evolv Technology Inc., has raised $18 million to help venues with even a limited budget use advanced technology rather than pat downs to detect and prevent mass casualties.

Investors in Evolv’s new round of funding included General Catalyst, Lux Capital, Gates Ventures, and Data Collective.

The Waltham, Mass.-based startup has created both hardware and software for physical security. Its Evolv Edge system includes a security gate about five feet tall, which can conduct rapid body scans of people who pass through without requiring them to stop or slow down. The startup’s proprietary, millimeter wave imaging sensor enables the system to detect “anomalies” on a person, like a bomb or firearms they may be trying to carry into a venue. The Evolv Edge basically does what the body scanners in an airport do but much faster. The gates can scan 600 people per hour, the company claims.

Evolv’s systems work in conjunction with cameras and facial recognition software to identify people entering a venue, and check them against relevant databases. If a person is not permitted to be in a building, or if they have a concerning criminal record, Evolv alerts human security guards so they can conduct closer monitoring of a concerning person.

Evolv CEO Michael Ellonbogen said, “I think we need to change our entire take on phsycial security and knit it into the flow of our daily lives. We can’t tolderate the new normal of attacks that happen seemingly at random in all the places we go and expect to be safe. Neither can we tolerate a reaction to that which is throwing thousands of troops or police on the streets, and plugging up the doorway of every iconic building or venue around the world trying to make them safe.”

The company is already working with a range of clients including sports and entertainment, travel and transportation venues, and other commercial facilities, the CEO said, but he did not have permission to name clients.

Lux Capital’s Bilal Zuberi, an investor in Evolv, lauded the industry expertise in Evolv’s operational team and advisory board. Advisors to Evolv include people who worked in leadership roles with the Department of Homeland Security, New York Police Department, FBI and TSA, among other. Investors expect the company to use its capital for hiring, scaling to work with more venues and organizations, and for research and development.

Zuberi said, “It’s an unfortunate trend, but physical security is morphing and the problem is worsening. So there is room for a new entrant to solve problems here with technology. Evolv embeds sensors in the environment, applies machine learning and artificial intelligence to help us understand what’s happening. Is there someone who should not be here? The idea is to provide early detection of threats, without false alarms, and without interrupting people’s normal work flow and activities. We should be able to simply walk through and know we are safe.”

Featured Image: Evolv Technology