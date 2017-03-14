Disrupt
Crunch Report | Waze and Spotify Partner Up

Justice Department reportedly ready to charge 4 hackers in Yahoo breach

  1. Roblox nabs $92 million to power its massive social gaming platform for kids
  2. Zenefits founder Parker Conrad takes another crack at HR onboarding
  3. Spotify and Waze partner to play music and navigate seamlessly

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

