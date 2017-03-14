Apple hires security researcher Jonathan Zdziarski

Jonathan Zdziarski has been a leading expert on Apple and iOS security and forensics for years — and now he’s taking his expertise inside the company.

Zdziarski, who has written several books on iOS and was an outspoken supporter of Apple during its battle with the FBI last year, announced on his blog that he’s joining Apple’s Security Engineering and Architecture team to work on protecting user security and privacy.

“This decision marks the conclusion of what I feel has been a matter of conscience for me over time. Privacy is sacred; our digital lives can reveal so much about us – our interests, our deepest thoughts, and even who we love. I am thrilled to be working with such an exceptional group of people who share a passion to protect that,” he wrote.

Earlier in his career, Zdziarski worked on jailbreaking iPhones and, in 2014, he raised the issue of backdoors in Apple products. Apple said at the time that the functions Zdziarski identified were “diagnostic capabilities.” More recently, Zdziarski developed Little Flocker, a security application for macOS.

Although Apple declined to comment on the hire, it makes sense for the company to bring one of the world’s foremost experts on its products in-house. Zdziarski also declined to comment on the move, but said in his post he’s “very excited to be working with a group of like minded individuals.”

Featured Image: Bryce Durbin