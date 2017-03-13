Former VP of design at Wealthfront discusses career paths for designers, Facebook, and more

Kate Aronowitz was the vice president of design at Wealthfront. Before that, she was a designer director at Facebook where she built their team from 20-200 world class designers under Mark Zuckerberg.

In this episode, she discusses her early days building Facebook’s design team, misaligned industry expectations for design leaders and executives, and what kind of work she thinks young designers just getting into the industry would benefit from most. She also explores the different paths outside of management that a designer can take as they progress in their career.

