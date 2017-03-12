CoSMo CEO Michel Morvan talks about augmented intelligence

Michel Morvan is the CEO of The CoSMo Company, a big data service provider and insight generator. He knows how to use AI to help C-level execs make decisions and he thinks the current crop of AI is just the beginning.

Morvan doesn’t believe AI will become “self-aware.” Instead he speaks of “augmented intelligence,” robots that help us think better and make better decisions. These systems will act like augmented reality systems, allowing us to take in huge amounts of data and understand that data in seconds rather than hours or even months. By augmenting our intelligence, AI can help us uncover new insights that we might not have seen.

