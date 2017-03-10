daily
Crunch Report | Oculus CTO Is Suing ZeniMax

  1. Bolt Threads debuts its first product, a $314 tie made from spiderwebs
  2. Oculus CTO John Carmack is suing ZeniMax for $22.5 million
  3. Google partners with VCs to host its own machine learning startup competition

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted: Tito Hamze
Filmed & Edited by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

  • John Carmack

    • Bio John D. Carmack is an American game programmer and the co-founder of id Software. Carmack was the lead programmer of the id computer games Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, Quake, their sequels and the Commander Keen series of games. Though Carmack is best known for his innovations in 3D graphics, he is also a rocketry enthusiast and the founder and lead engineer of Armadillo Aerospace. In October 2008, …
    • Founded 1992
    • Overview TiE provides a range of mentoring, networking, and education services related to entrepreneurship. Focused on generating entrepreneurs, members of TiE attend meetings in various chapters, exchange ideas and build partnerships to start new companies or ventures. The company hosts an event known as TiEcon, which is a professional and networking conference for entrepreneurs. It also hosts a wide range …
    • Location Seattle, WA
    • Categories Education, Social Entrepreneurship, Non Profit
    • Website https://www.tie.org/
  • ZeniMax

    • Founded 1999
    • Overview ZeniMax Media is a unique media organization which has brought together a powerful creative force of world-class game developers, artists and designers, programmers, and leading executives and talent from traditional media. ZeniMax creates and publishes original interactive entertainment content for consoles, the PC, and handheld/wireless devices. ZeniMax Media forges strategic partnerships with …
    • Location Rockville, MD
    • Categories Computer, Media and Entertainment, Gaming
    • Website http://www.zenimax.com
