Names and definitions of leaked CIA hacking tools

The WikiLeaks-hosted “Vault7” collection of documents allegedly leaked from within the CIA’s Computer Operations Group is a messy mix of jargon, incomplete info, and broken (or redacted) links. The information is interesting, but it’s quite difficult to find a basic description of many of the terms used, even using the search function. So for everybody’s convenience I’ve gone through the whole pile of docs and listed as many of the tools and techniques mentioned by spook IT as I could find.

If there’s any indication of what the thing does, I’ve included it, though some of these are just educated guesses based on the devices being tested on, comments from their developers, and so on. All data (such as OS versions affected) is as of the latest document I could find in the leaked files. Images are all from the leaks as well.

I’ve included tools that seemed significant but had no real information on at the bottom of each list. I did not include links because projects and their descriptions are often spread across multiple pages or PDFs. I also did not include commercial tools (such as Lockheed Martin’s DART software testing suite) or operation names (like JQJHAIRPIECE) that seem to merely be specific deployments of other tools.

This list is by no means comprehensive or authoritative, nor should the leaked files be considered comprehensive of the hacking tools created and used by the CIA. I’ll be updating it as I find more or things are un-redacted.

Embedded Development Branch (EDB)

This branch is concerned with compromising and embedding implants in purpose-built devices like VoIP phones, workstations, and smart devices like TVs. They do both hardware and software design.

Pterodactyl – A “custom hardware solution to support media copying”; It uses small single-board computers like Raspberry Pi to copy data from an asset computer

SparrowHawk – Keylogger intended for use across multiple architectures and Unix-based platforms

DerStarke – Boot-level rootkit implant for Apple computers

GyrFalcon – Tracks the client of an OpenSSH connection and collects password, username, and connection data

SnowyOwl – Uses OpenSSH session to inject code to target asset

HarpyEagle – Hardware-specific tool to gain root access to Apple's Airport Extreme and Time Capsule

BaldEagle – An exploit for Unix systems' Hardware Abstraction Layer

MaddeningWhispers – Remote access to devices compromised with the Vanguard exploit

CRUCIBLE – An "automated exploit identification" tool

YarnBall – Covert USB storage for deployment of payloads and storage of exfiltrated data

GreenPacket – Router implant kit

QuarkMatter – Another boot-level rootkit implant for Apple computers

Weeping Angel – Smart TV implant kit (we wrote about it separately)

Hive – Basic implant suite for Windows and Unix setups aimed at "providing an initial foothold for the deployment of other full featured tools"

Honeycomb – Server for data coming from Swindle or Blot proxy servers.

CutThroat – Virtual machine system apparently for hosting proxy servers to send asset data to.

Bee Sting – iFrame injection technique for HTTP connections

Sontaran – An attempt to compromise the Siemens OpenStage VoIP phone

– An attempt to compromise the Siemens OpenStage VoIP phone Secret Squirrel (SQRL) – ???

Remote Development Branch

There isn’t much data on RDB; the only tool listed is for getting at secure databases, so that’s a hint.

Umbrage – This team, among other things, seems to have collected hacker tools and techniques in use around the web, and also sorted through the Hacking Team leak for useful code and documentation — helpful for development or attribution of hacks

– This team, among other things, seems to have collected hacker tools and techniques in use around the web, and also sorted through the Hacking Team leak for useful code and documentation — helpful for development or attribution of hacks ShoulderSurfer – Tool used to extract data from Microsoft Exchange databases

Operational Support Branch

In addition to maintaining some useful all-purpose utilities, OSB creates custom solutions for individual operations or assets, with a focus on compromising Windows machines and apps

Time Stomper – Used to modify timestamps on files so that they match what an operation or asset requires

Munge Payload – Tool for encrypting payloads and/or modifying them to avoid detection

Magical Mutt – Appears to be a malware-style DLL injector and process monitor

Flash Bang – Hijack that breaks out of the Internet Explorer sandboxed process and then escalates privileges on the target machine

RickyBobby – Basic Windows implant comprising DLLs and scripts that sends its info to listening post server app Cal — yes, they're Talladega Nights references

Fight Club – Set of infected VLC, WinRAR, TrueCrypt, Shamela, and Microsoft Office Standalone installers that deployed RickyBobby instances, for placement on thumbdrives used in an operation

Melomy DriveIn – Hijack of a VLC DLL that launches a RickyBobby instance – unclear if it's the one in Fight Club

Rain Maker – Compromised portable VLC player that covertly collects filed from an air gapped computer when launched from a user's USB drive

Improvise – Set of interoperable tools used to collect and exfiltrate data from a Windows, Mac, or Linux machine — with bar-themed names (Margarita, Dancefloor, Jukebox) corresponding to the OS

Basic Bit – Keylogger for Windows machines

Fine Dining – Not software exactly but apparently a menu that operatives can order from to get a custom tool for an operation – a fake PDF that launches on a Mac and scours the drive for all audio files, for instance

HammerDrill – CD/DVD monitoring tool that also allows files to be compromised as they're being written to a disc

Taxman – ???

– ??? HyenasHurdle – ???

Automated Implant Branch

AIB seems to concern itself with self-running implants. Many of these are not documented or described, but have file lists that reveal a little about their purpose.

Frog Prince – Fully integrated implant system inclusive of command and control, listening post, and implant software.

Grasshopper – Highly configurable tool used to place various implants on Windows machines. (Cricket is a relative.)

Caterpillar – Tool for preparing files acquired from a system for secure transport

AntHill – Appears to be a file management component for installed implants

The Gibson – Appears to be a component of command and control servers and listening posts.

Galleon – Set of nautically themed scripts and tools for securely copying files to a target computer.

Assassin – ???

HercBeetle – ???

CandyMountain – ???

Hornet – ???

Cascade – ???

– ??? MagicVikings – ???

Network Devices Branch

This branch is all about routers and switches, from industrial-level gear to home devices, all of which require device or class-specific exploits and kits. The leaks largely consist of highly technical test results and developer instructions that only hint at the software’s capabilities.

Cannoli – Implant for Linksys devices

WAG200G – Implant installer for Linksys routers that works alongside Cannoli

Slasher – Appears to be a port monitor

Cinnamon – Implant for Cisco routers

Earl Grey – Another implant possibly for Cisco routers

Aquaman – Implant for Linux-based systems, possibly routers (HGs or home gateways) in particular

Bumble – Implant for HP routers

Perseus – Appears to be an implant for routers using PowerPC architecture

Panda Poke – A "credless" exploit (i.e. requires no login credentials) for Huawei router devices

Panda Flight – Covert tunneling tool for Huawei devices

Panda Sneeze – Unclear purpose but part of the Panda suite along with PandaMitt, PandaScore, others

ChimayRed – Exploit used against MikroTik routers running RouterOS that allows payloads to be installed on the device.

Felix – Appears to be a listening post for MikroTik routers

HG – Possibly HunGrrr, general-purpose tool for accessing remote networking devices; used as a component or step in many tests and projects

BuzFuz – ???

Cytolysis – ???

– ??? Powerman – ???

Non-branch-specific Projects

These aren’t listed under any specific branch, though some refer to being under the jurisdiction of one or another, or based on a project out of EDB, NDB, etc.

AfterMidnight – Seems to be a Windows privilege escalation scheme that uses one DLL to gain access for another (a "Gremlin")

Packrat – Tool for creating and automating listening posts with open-source and commercial software

RoidRage – Implant/exploit for Android devices up to 5.X

The.Net – Network configuration tool that imitates real-world internet and intranet conditions in a set of fictional corporations (Umbrella, Abstergo, etc)

Philosoraptor – Unclear, but "stated goal" is to demonstrate the business value of new tool suites and automated testing using a legitimate operational software product

Marble Framework – Obfuscation tool that modifies source files so they can't be traced to developers or teams

Kraken – Appears to be an organizational tool for task management and project tracking

– Appears to be an organizational tool for task management and project tracking Fluxwire – Contractor-provided distributed/mesh network tool (with extensive documentation) used to organize connected assets, supporting 9 OSes and 6 architectures

Cocoon – ???

– ??? Tremor – ???

iOS-specific

Some tools seem to be only mobile-specific, but these ones are largely aimed at iOS devices.

Adderall – Tool to pull files and kernel cache from iOS devices

ElderPiggy – Privilege escalation tool

NightVision – Reads and records device's kernel memory

Nightskies – iOS implant, installed via CrunchyLimeSkies

Mcnugget – Mission control utility for iOS implants

HAMR – Framework for "throwing" browser exploits.

– Framework for “throwing” browser exploits. DRBOOM – Single-step implant installer for iOS up to 8.2

Android-specific

A number of exploits are referred to but redacted, so they’re not listed here.

AngerQuake (renamed AngerManagement) – Collection of HAMR-related plugins for remote exploitation of Android devices

Orion – Remote exploit for Android devices

– Remote exploit for Android devices Freedroid – Privilege escalation tool

This article will be continuously updated. Did you find more info on any of these tools? Comment below or contact the author.