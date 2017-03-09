The Kairos Society, an organization for young entrepreneurs, has raised its own venture fund

The Kairos Society isn’t just trying to bring the next generation of entrepreneurs together — it’s investing in their companies, too.

The organization today announced a seed fund called Kairos Society Ventures, and the portfolio already includes Abaris (which offers a private-sector alternative to social security), Brazilian education startup Me Salva, Colombian transporation startup Mi Águila, and Radish, which delivers serialized fiction in mobile apps.

The Kairos Society isn’t disclosing the size of the fund, but founder Ankur Jain said it’s in the eight figures. (The organization had raised $7.4 million as of November, according to a regulatory filing.)

The fund will be managed by Jain (who became vice president of product at Tinder after the dating app acquired his startup Humin ), Alex Fiance and Ryan Bloomner. Kairos says it will be investing in “moonshot ventures coming out of the extended Kairos Society community.”

This is on top of the fellowship program that Kairos already runs, which it says spans more than 50 countries and 100 universities. And the company will be working with the Rockefeller family to hold a three-day summit in New York City, starting on April 20.