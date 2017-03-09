Watch day 2 of Google Cloud Next developer conference live right here
Ford details some of the big hardware challenges to overcome in self-driving
Yesterday was just the beginning of Google’s Cloud Next conference. The company talked about the vision for Google Cloud. Today will be all about product announcements that are going to make your life easier as a developer. At 9 AM PT/12 PM ET/5 PM GMT, you’ll be able to watch Google introduce all those new features live.
Today, you can expect to see Urs Hölzle, Prabhakar Raghavan and Brian Stevens on stage as well as some live demos. We also have a team on the ground ready to cover all the announcements for the cloud platform.
0
SHARES