Cloud
Google
Google Cloud Next 2017
Google Cloud Next
google cloud

Watch day 2 of Google Cloud Next developer conference live right here

Posted by
Next Story

Ford details some of the big hardware challenges to overcome in self-driving

Yesterday was just the beginning of Google’s Cloud Next conference. The company talked about the vision for Google Cloud. Today will be all about product announcements that are going to make your life easier as a developer. At 9 AM PT/12 PM ET/5 PM GMT, you’ll be able to watch Google introduce all those new features live.

Today, you can expect to see Urs Hölzle, Prabhakar Raghavan and Brian Stevens on stage as well as some live demos. We also have a team on the ground ready to cover all the announcements for the cloud platform.

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Google Cloud Next 2017
  • Google Cloud Next
  • google cloud
  • Google
  • Cloud
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Ford details some of the big hardware challenges to overcome in self-driving

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard