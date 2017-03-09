Airbnb closes $1B round at $31B valuation, profitable as of 2H 2016, no plans for IPO

After the vacation marketplace Airbnb last year filed SEC forms raising $555.5 million, today the company filed a new form D that has closed off its Series F with an additional $447.8 billion, bringing the total to over $1 billion – or $1,003,312,065 billion to be exact. Techcrunch has confirmed with sources close to the company that it is now valued at $31 billion.

Airbnb turned profitable in the second half of 2016 and anticipates that it will be profitable in 2017 on an Ebitda basis, the source tells us.

The company — which started as a marketplace for people with spare beds to connect with travellers who needed a place to stay but didn’t want or couldn’t afford a hotel — has expanded massively with a huge global network not just of spare beds but whole homes covering all budgets, as well as a new line of “experiences“, launched in November last year, that take the company beyond accommodation into events that let users “experience a city like a local”. It also also moved into an end-to-end experience by also letting users book their travel through the Airbnb platform. It’s also made a couple of key acquisitions that speak to how it hopes to widen its commercial net, including the group-focused Tilt funding platform and Luxury Retreats to bring in more properties (and clients!) at the higher end of the market.

But as it gets bigger and bigger, it’s facing increasing pressure from a legal perspective, from city authorities around the world who are investigating how and if Airbnb is violating residency and hotel regulations, and other organizations that are butting heads with Airbnb over how it’s turning private tenants into armchair hoteliers. In one of the latest cases, it’s being sued by giant apartment management company Aimco, which claims that it’s aiding tenants to break their leases by renting out their homes on the platform.

The company has been tipped as one of the outsized tech startups that would go public this year, although this latest round gives it a lot more runway as a private company. Our source tells us that Airbnb has “no plans to go public anytime soon.”

More to come.