The Macallan x Urwerk Flask is $2,000 worth of high-tech boozing

In the annals of mechanical gadgets it doesn’t get much simpler than a flask. You open the top, pour booze in and close the top. Then you drink. But what if you could put two boozes into your flask? And what if you had a mechanical indicator to tell what kind of booze you were drinking? And what if you paid $2,000 for all of this mechanical joy?

Well then, you’d have the the Macallan x Urwerk Flask, a flask made by watch company Urwerk for the whisky company Macallan. The flask looks like a traditional drink holder — I usually use a Gatorade bottle to hold my booze, but I’ve seen people get fancy — but it has a few secrets.

First it contains two reservoirs to hold various types of booze — a Macallan 30-year-old Scotch and a dollop of Night Train, for example — as well as a mechanical system for indicating the expression and vintage. You can twist the outlet to switch reservoirs, letting you, say, sample a dollop of whisky and then chase it with some flat Mickey’s.

It’s made up of 150 parts but, sadly, does not include the services of a dedicated whisky steward.

In short, this wild flask offers so much overkill it might as well be a Deadpool movie. You can read a little bit more about it here, but rest assured that using this flask to sneak booze into a ball game or prom is a little bold, a little reckless and a little wasteful. After all, you could buy almost half a bottle of Macallan 30-year-old whisky for the price of this flask, thereby trading an inert, undrinkable object for a glass bottle of the finest caliber containing a rare mountain dew so delicate that you may be inspired to write poetry. Your call.

