TechCrunch is taking over Manhattan on April 6 with our first block party ever!

With Disrupt looming here in New York, we have a bit of a surprise for you this year. In April, we’ll be holding our first-ever TC Takes Manhattan event, complete with the TC Trivia Throwdown!

Actually, if we’re being honest with ourselves, it’s four events in one night.

Let me explain.

On April 6, TC will be taking over Manhattan with four separate events occurring simultaneously. You could think of it as a block party, but with far more people staring into their iPhone screens and zero hotdogs.

From 5:30 to 7:30, there will be three events across various Manhattan locations.

The first is the TC INCLUDE Pitch Practice, in collaboration with ELEVACAO, which will give women and under-represented founders the chance to get feedback on their pitch and practice in front of a group of tech influencers. They’ll also have a chance to win prizes and a Startup Alley table at Disrupt NY. Check it out here.

The second event, also from 5:30 to 7:30pm, is a Flash Pitch event, which will let six NY-based startups pitch their wares to a panel of investors, tech leaders and TC editors. Startups competing in the Flash Pitch will get two minutes to pitch and answer hardball questions from the panel, with the winner taking a table in the Startup Alley. Flash Pitch will be held at the WeWork Times Square location. Check it out here.

The third event is TC Pitch Practice with John Biggs. John is our East Coast Editor and is famous for his dry sense of humor and (sometimes painfully) honest feedback. At Pitch Practice, you’ll be able to get some one-on-one time with John and figure out the very best way to tell your story and build your network with a simple pitch. Pitch Practice with John Biggs is going down at the WeWork Bryant Park location. Check it out here.

Then, starting at 7pm, we head into the main event: the TC Trivia Throwdown with Jordan Crook (that’s me!). Imagine Trivia Night at your local bar, but every trivia question is about the tech world. Yep, you’d kill it.

I’ll be hosting the event and my hope is that it will let the NYC tech community come together, network, and participate in some friendly competition. Folks can register on their own and team up when they arrive, or you can start planning now and form The Avengers of tech knowledge.

The TC Trivia Throwdown will be held at Stage 48, and you must be 21 to attend. Check it out here.

The hope for this ‘block party’ is that you’ll be able to get in some work at one of the pitch events, and then head over to Trivia to kick back with a beer and get your giggle on.

We can’t wait to see you there!