Watch Google Cloud Next developer conference live right here

If you can’t stop dreaming about NoSQL databases, Google’s Cloud Next conference is the closest thing to heaven that you’ll find today. At 9 AM PT, 12 PM ET, 5 PM GMT, some of the brightest minds in cloud computing are going to introduce the upcoming features of Google Cloud.

Along with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, Google is building the infrastructure of the web. Countless of startups use Google Cloud as their only hosting provider. So it’s going to be interesting to see what Google has in store to beat their competitors on the cloud front.

You can expect to see SVP of Google Cloud Diane Greene, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Alphabet Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt and Fei-Fei Li on stage today. We’ll have a team on the ground covering all the announcements and explaining what it means.