Goldbely raises a $10M Series A to ship you food from America’s most popular restaurants

Goldbely, the speciality food delivery service, has closed $10M in Series A funding. The round was led by Global Founders Capital and Intel Capital (who also led the company’s seed round). As part of the investment Goldbely is joining the Intel Capital Diversity Fund.

Goldbely’s goal is to send you the best food from cities around the U.S, no matter where you are based. So you could be in LA and get a cheesesteak from Jim’s in Philly delivered overnight, or Momofuku Birthday Cake Truffles from New York dropped on your doorstep in Austin.

Within the past year alone the company has facilitated over 200,000 orders – which equals a 200 percent year-over-year increase in customers.

Most of the food on Goldbely comes from restaurants that previously hadn’t shipped their specialty items. That’s what makes the platform so special – before Goldbely you’d have to literally go to that city to eat the food (or have a really nice friend send it to you).

In total, the startup works with 300 food partners around the U.S and delivers to all 50 states. While this sounds like a lot, Goldbely says that only 3% of food merchants are approved to join the platform.

Of course the luxury of eating a meal from a restaurant that is thousands of miles a way doesn’t come cheap. For example, two pizzas from Joe’s Pizza in New York will set you back $79 dollars, or about double what Joe’s charges if you were in the store. While this includes shipping, its pricing definitely makes it more of a treat than an everyday meal option.

The startup plans on using the new funding to expand its operations and technology teams in San Francisco and New York.