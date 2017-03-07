Uber CEO Travis Kalanick told employees he’s looking for a COO

Travis Kalanick, Uber’s chief executive officer, notified his employees this morning that the company is actively looking for a chief operating officer. This comes following a report from The Information that Kalanick was planning to appoint a second-in-command executive.

“This morning I told the Uber team that we’re actively looking for a Chief Operating Officer: a peer who can partner with me to write the next chapter in our journey,” Kalanick wrote on Uber’s blog today.

Uber’s 2017 has so far been a tumultuous one so far. It’s been riddled with allegations of sexual harassment and sexism, two executives leaving the company and a leaked video Kalanick going off on an Uber driver about fares. Kalanick apologized for his behavior shown in the video, admitting that he needs leadership help and that he intends to get it. And it’s looks like that’s exactly what he’s doing.