Crunch Report | So Hype for Hyperloop

Wheelys is launching an unmanned convenience store in Shanghai

  1. Hyperloop One shows off progress on its full-scale test site in Nevada
  2. Justin Kan launches his own startup incubator program called Zero-F
  3. Doppler Labs suit claims Bose backed Kickstarter and took meetings to get access to technology
  4. Goodyear’s AI tire concept can read the road and adapt on the fly

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted and edited by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Teleprompter: Joe Zolnoski

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

  • Hyperloop One

  • Bose

    • Founded 1964
    • Overview Bose is is a research company that develops sound solutions for entertainment, home audio, aviation, and automotive industries. The company products portfolio includes wave systems, headphones and headsets, home cinema and sound devices and accessories for TV, Bluetooth and iPod speakers, Wi-Fi music systems, computer speakers, environmental speakers, and more. Bose offers testing solutions for …
    • Location Framingham, MA
    • Categories Audio, Consumer Electronics, Hardware, Manufacturing
    • Founders Amar Bose
    • Website http://www.bose.com
    • Full profile for Bose

  • Justin Kan

    • Bio Justin Kan is an internet entrepreneur. He is best known for founding Kiko, the first AJAX web calendar; Justin.tv, a live video streaming platform; Socialcam, a mobile video sharing app (acquired for $60mm by Autodesk in 2012); Twitch, a video game streaming platform (acquired by Amazon for $970mm in 2014); and Exec, an on demand maid service (acquired by Handybook in 2014). He is currently a partner …
    • Full profile for Justin Kan

  • TechCrunch

