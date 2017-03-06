Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro controllers work on PC, Mac and Android

The Nintendo Switch’s Bluetooth controllers work with a range of different platforms, it turns out – making for some of the most flexible console controllers currently available. The Xbox One and PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers can also connect to a range of devices using Bluetooth, but the Joy-Cons seem to be ready to use with Macs out of the box with no additional software, and you may need a few additional software tools to correctly map the Joy-Con’s key layout on PC depending on your needs.

Nintendo’s decision to use Bluetooth as the connection technology for its Joy-Con and Pro controllers for the Switch might be one of the reasons users (including myself) are seeing intermittent connection issues with the Joy-Con that shipped with their console (Nintendo says to keep it away from other wireless devices to avoid interference), but the upside is that it makes global pairing with other devices fairly easy.

It’s worth nothing that the Joy-Cons pair as individual controllers, and even when docked to act as a single controller with the included Switch adapter, don’t change mode to act as a single, unified controller the way they do on the Switch console. But aftermarket software can probably change that later on, depending on how much interest there is from the developer community in building out support.

The controllers will connect with PCs, Mac computers, and Android mobile devices and work out of the box. iOS uses its own Bluetooth controller specification which means it does not work natively with the Joy-Con or Switch Pro controllers.