Old-school social networks Tagged and Hi5 bought by MeetMe for $60M

IBM and Salesforce partner to sell Watson and Einstein

Like bizzaro Facebooks, Tagged and Hi5 launched in 2004 to help you meet new people instead of connecting you with friends you already know. Through social games and paid dating features, they earned a surprising amount of revenue despite being relatively unknown. Tagged bought Hi5 in 2011 before branching out into standalone social app development and renamed the parent company If(we).

But after Tagged’s newer apps fell flat, it’s now decided to sell for $60 million in cash to MeetMe, a fellow social discovery network formerly known as myYearbook that went public in 2014. Tagged and Hi5 will remain their own distinct brands.

Tagged had originally planned to go public itself before the shift to mobile led to a precipitous drop-off of its desktop properties. If(we) managed to pull in $44 million in revenue in 2016, with mobile revenue up 56 percent in a year as it began to follow its users to smartphones. If(we) ended the year with 5.4 million monthly users. It says it’s still adding 18,000 users per day. The startup had raised $28.7 million, including a $15 million round in 2012 from Lighthouse Capital Partners and Comerica Bank.

Tagged’s old homepage, courtesy of AppAppeal

By joining forces with MeetMe, the combined company will have 10.6 million total monthly users, and nearly 1.1 million daily users in the U.S. MeetMe expects If(we) to add $9 million in adjusted EBITDA to its earnings over the next 12 months. MeetMe will fund the buyout with cash on hand, revenue, earnings and a $30 million loan from JP Morgan.

The markets responded favorably, sending its share price up 19 percent in after-hours trading to hover around $6.

“We believe this combination provides a clear pathway to $150 million in annualized revenue with adjusted EBITDA of $50 million for our combined company,” said Geoff Cook, CEO of MeetMe.

MeetMe’s mobile social discovery app

Greg Tseng, Tagged’s founder who stepped back from daily operations, tells TechCrunch, “They did a great job with the Skout acquisition so that gave us confidence in combining.” MeetMe bought the location-focused social discovery network Skout in June. He says MeetMe also plans to invest in live video.
Given that Tagged, Hi5 and MeetMe all try to turn strangers into friends or more, bringing them together rather than competing could save them money on product development and marketing.
“All three companies were/are doing similar things so it makes a lot of sense to combine — and the market is reacting very well to it,” Tseng concludes.

Crunchbase

  • hi5

    • Founded 2003
    • Overview Founded in 2003, hi5 today is one of the largest social entertainment sites in the world, with approximately 50 million monthly unique visitors who use the site to stay connected to friends, meet new people, share photos, and play games. Available in over 50 languages, hi5 combines ad-supported social networking features with payment-based premium content to deliver a user experience focused on …
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Internet, Content, Social Media, Social Network
    • Founders Ramu Yalamanchi
    • Website http://hi5.com
    • Full profile for hi5

  • MeetMe

    • Founded 2005
    • Overview MeetMe (formerly MyYearbook) is a social networking service that enables users to interact with and arrange meetings with new acquaintances. In April 2009, the site added the Meebo instant messaging client to the site in order to provide real time chat. In November 2009, myYearbook launched Chatter, a real-time stream that incorporates media sharing and gaming to help bring members together. Games …
    • Location Las Vegas, NV
    • Categories Internet, Social Network, Travel
    • Website http://www.meetme.com/
    • Full profile for MeetMe

