Putting your startup on display in the Startup Alley at Disrupt is one of the best ways to get your company in front of thousands of tech enthusiasts and industry leaders. The only thing better is getting to do it for free.

We’re giving several startups out there a chance to display in one of our featured pavilions at Disrupt NY 2017 for free, but the deadline to enter is fast approaching. Interested companies only have until next Tuesday, March 14 to express interest and earn your shot to win big.

Companies in the following categories are encouraged to apply:

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

E-Commerce

Fitness & Beauty

Fintech & Payments

Food & Beverage

Hardware & IoT

Health & Biotech

Media, Gaming & Entertainment

Mobility & Transportation

SaaS, Marcom & Advertisement

Security & IT

Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality

You can apply by filling out this form by March 14.

Not one – not two – but three companies from each category will be selected to win a free table in its relevant pavilion in Startup Alley during Disrupt. Plus, each company will get three minutes on the showcase stage in the heart of Startup Alley to demo their product to the thousands of Disrupt attendees.

We rolled out these featured pavilions at Disrupt SF and Disrupt London last year, but we’re really pulling out all the stops for the big show in the Big Apple, and we hope we can make your dreams of a completely free table at Disrupt NY 2017 a reality.

Be sure to fill out your application today! We’ll be notifying the winners shortly after applications close on March 14.

Disrupt NY 2017 takes place May 15-17 at New York’s Pier 36. We can’t wait to see you there.

For potential sponsors out there, yes, the pavilions are available for sponsorship. For more information, please contact sponsors@techcrunch.com.