Watch World View explain its unique approach to space business and tourism
Algoriz lets you build trading algorithms with no coding required
World View’s new spaceport in Tucson, Arizona is focused on a unique task: Launching high altitude balloons that will take equipment, and eventually people, to the Earth’s stratosphere to do work in an edge-of-space operating theater. We got the chance to go to the facility’s grand opening, and interview CEO and co-founder Jane Poynter, as well as co-founder and former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, and CTO Taber McCallum.
Bonus: Some incredible footage captured by the many missions World View has already run, which gives you a tantalizing sneak peek at thew view aspiring tourists can hope to see when the company eventually begins paid trips, with tickets starting at $75,000 per seat.
0
SHARES