Uber’s VP of product and growth has left the company
Ed Baker, Uber’s VP of product and growth, has resigned from Uber, Recode first reported. Uber declined to comment on the story but TechCrunch has confirmed that Baker has left the company, and that Daniel Graf, Uber’s head of marketplace, will be the interim head of product and marketplace.
“I have always wanted to apply my experience in technology and growth to the public sector,” Baker wrote in an email to employees, obtained by Recode. “And now seems like the right moment to get involved.”
That’s an interesting rationale given that the last couple of weeks have been something else for Uber, between allegations of sexual harassment, sexism, Amit Singhal resigning as SVP and reports of some sketchy software to sidestep law enforcement. Baker formerly worked at Facebook, where he was head of international growth.Featured Image: Zhang Peng/LightRocket/Getty Images
