Come to TechCrunch’s SXSW party and panels

TechCrunch invites you to our annual SXSW Party. RSVP to come meet our writers while enjoying free drinks and musical performances by violin looping wizard Kishi Bashi and inspirational dance drummer Madame Gandhi. It’s all going down from 1:30pm to 4:30pm, Saturday March 11th. We’re teaming up with Splash to take over one of South By’s top venues, The Mohawk, located just six blocks from the convention center at 912 Red River @ E. 10th.

RSVP here for you free ticket (required for entry, first-come first-serve)

Get ready to groove to Kishi Bashi‘s fairytale indie pop. The former violinist for the band Of Montreal, Kishi Bashi records and loops his instruments and voice live on stage to make songs about dancing steaks and butterfly best friends. And M.I.A.’s former drummer Madame Gandhi will pump you up with electronic rhythms and messages of empowerment, like her jam “The Future Is Female”.

A half-dozen of TechCrunch’s editorial team will be there to hear what you’re working on. Hang out on the outdoor patio and roof deck, or escape the sun inside at the cash bar with free drinks while they last. The last two years nearly 1000 people have come out for what’s become one of SXSW Interactive’s most iconic day parties, so don’t miss it!

SXSW Panels

TechCrunch’s writers are also participating in a slew of SXSW panels. Here’s the schedule: