Come to TechCrunch’s SXSW party and panels

TechCrunch invites you to our annual SXSW Party. RSVP to come meet our writers while enjoying free drinks and musical performances by violin looping wizard Kishi Bashi and inspirational dance drummer Madame Gandhi. It’s all going down from 1:30pm to 4:30pm, Saturday March 11th. We’re teaming up with Splash to take over one of South By’s top venues, The Mohawk, located just six blocks from the convention center at 912 Red River @ E. 10th.
RSVP here for you free ticket (required for entry, first-come first-serve)
Get ready to groove to Kishi Bashi‘s fairytale indie pop. The former violinist for the band Of Montreal, Kishi Bashi records and loops his instruments and voice live on stage to make songs about dancing steaks and butterfly best friends. And M.I.A.’s former drummer Madame Gandhi will pump you up with electronic rhythms and messages of empowerment, like her jam “The Future Is Female”.
A half-dozen of TechCrunch’s editorial team will be there to hear what you’re working on. Hang out on the outdoor patio and roof deck, or escape the sun inside at the cash bar with free drinks while they last. The last two years nearly 1000 people have come out for what’s become one of SXSW Interactive’s most iconic day parties, so don’t miss it!
We’re also looking for a few more sponsors to join us in producing the event. Contact sponsors@techcrunch.com if you’re interested!
SXSW Panels
TechCrunch’s writers are also participating in a slew of SXSW panels. Here’s the schedule:
- Short Changed: Why Women’s Salaries Fall Short with Megan Rose Dickey – Sun, 3/12, 11am- 12pm at Hilton Austin Downtown Salon K
- Pitch Right: Get A Tech Journalist To Notice You with Mike Butcher – Sun 3/12, 11am – 12pm at Hyatt Regency Austin Texas Ballroom 5-7
- How Machine Learning Impacts Application Design with John Mannes – Tue 3/14, 12:30 – 1:30pm at Courtyard Marriott Rio Grande Ballroom
- Make Your Ideas Matter featuring Floodgate’s Mike Maples and Intuit’s Scott Cook with Katie Roof – Tues 3/14, 12:30 – 1:30pm at Austin Convention Center Ballroom D
- Spotify And The New Music Economy featuring Spotify’s Stefan Blom with Josh Constine – Tues 3/14, 2 – 3pm at Austin Convention Center Room 12AB
- Pitching Tech Press Without Embarrassing Yourself with Sarah Buhr – Tues 3/14 3:30 – 4:30pm Hilton Austin Downtown Salon B
- Startup Investing During The Trump Years featuring 500 Startups’ Dave McClure with Josh Constine – Wed 3/15, 12:30 – 1:30pm at JW Marriott Salon AB
