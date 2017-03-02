Floodgate closes sixth fund with $131 million

Floodgate, a Palo Alto, Ca.-based early stage venture capital firm, has raised $131 million for its sixth fund, according to an SEC filing that shows the 11-year-old firm turned to just eight investors for the capital commitments.

Though small by today’s fundraising standards, the fund reflects a bit of a departure for the firm, whose fifth fund closed with $76 million in 2014. (Its fourth fund similarly closed with $75 million and its third closed with $73.5 million.)

Floodgate doesn’t typically make announcements around its fundraises.

The firm was originally founded by Mike Maples, a former Microsoft EVP who went on to co-found and take public an Austin, Tex.-based software company, Motive, before jumping into venture capital.

Ann Miura Ko, once an analyst at CRV, joined Maples soon after as a cofounding partner in 2008.

The firm also counts as investors Iris Choi, Arjun Chopra and Ryan Walsh.

Floodgate typically backs very early-stage companies in both the Bay Area and in Austin.

Some of its newest bets include LabDoor, a startup that tests and rates supplements (we wrote about it here), and MissionU, a still-stealth education startup.

Some of its most recent exits include the sale of Kanjoya, a cloud workforce intelligence startup, to Ultimate Software for undisclosed terms, and the sale of the self-publishing platform Pronoun to MacMillan for an undisclosed sum.

Floodgate’s other bets include the digital lifestyle media company Refinery 29; the freelance labor force app TaskRabbit; Demandforce (which sold to Intuit for roughly $420 million in cash in 2012); and Twitter, which went public in late 2013.