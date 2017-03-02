Duolingo brings Tinycards to the web

Last July, with the launch of Tinycards, Duolingo went beyond its core language learning services for the first time in its history. Back then, Tinycards, which uses the popular spaced repetition technique to help its users learn anything from vocabulary to equations and history facts, was only available as an iOS app. Starting today, it will also be available on the web.

There are no major surprises here. If you previously tried the Tinycards app on iOS, then the web app will feel extremely familiar — and because both apps use the same backend, your data is automatically synced between them.

Duolingo sent me a list of the most popular flashcard desks on its service so far. Unsurprisingly, given the company’s heritage, cards related to its language courses are the most popular. Decks for Spanish, French, German and Italian make up the top four, followed by a mix of history, geography and science content — which are all new areas for Duolingo.

Given that Duolingo was always pretty good about launching its applications on iOS and Android within a few days of each other, it’s surprising that the company decided to skip Android for now and to prioritize the web app.

Judging by the numbers Duolingo shared with us, though, chances are the application (which has a four-and-a-half star rating in the App Store) hasn’t been the runaway hit the company may have hoped for. In the last month, 9,502 people favorited the most popular deck on the service and “Countries of Asia,” the twentieth most popular deck, received 1,252 favorites.

An Android version of Tinycards is also in the works, but it’s unclear when that will launch.