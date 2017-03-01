Space

United Launch Alliance successfully launches an Atlas V with U.S. recon satellite on board

Prisma adds styles store and custom tool for superusers to make art filters

United Launch Alliance launched an Atlas V rocket Wednesday, successfully kicking things off at the planned launch time of 12:49 PM ET. The launch put a satellite into space – but the satellite’s specific details and mission are secret, since it’s a classified piece of hardware run by the National Reconnaissance Office.

You can re-watch the launch above. ULA declared mission success at around 4 minutes time, when the payload separated from the rocket without incident. The ULA’s launch today is its 70th with this rocket since it began using the Atlas V approximately 15 years ago.



