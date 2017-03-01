Gmail
Google
email

Huzzah! Gmail now accepts attachments up to 50 MB

Posted by
Next Story

How Synthego’s founders went from a mission to Mars to a mission to cure disease

The only thing I like less than getting a 50-megabyte attachment in an email is not getting it because it bounced. That should happen less frequently now that Google has raised the bar for Gmail accounts, and anything up to 50 megs is A-OK.

Honestly, no one should consider this justification for sending huge attachments all the time — anyway, you still can’t send anything over 25 megabytes — but sometimes email is just the simplest or only way to get something from here to there, and no one wants to see the dreaded “subsystem error” or whatever comes back when you send something too big.

Seriously though, just use a dedicated file sharing service if at all possible. Email is great, but this isn’t what it’s for.

Featured Image: Hampel Auctions (Public Domain)

Crunchbase

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • email
  • Google
  • Gmail
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

How Synthego’s founders went from a mission to Mars to a mission to cure disease

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard