If you tried to apply to Disrupt NY’s Startup Battlefield today, you might have noticed you hit a wall.

We’re having some technical difficulties right now with the website, and have decided to extend the deadline to Thursday, March 2, at 12pm PT.

We’ll be sure to spread the word when the issue is resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Startup Battlefield is the premiere startup competition. So far 648 companies have launched on our stages, raising a combined total of $6.9 billion and 94 Battlefield companies have either been acquired or IPO’ed.

If selected to participate your team will get to pitch for six minutes and then face Q&A from an all-star list of judges. All Battlefield sessions are live-streamed to a vast, global audience via TechCrunch, Facebook, Twitter/Periscope, and YouTube.

The Battlefield winner takes home the Disrupt Cup, a check for $50,000, and exposure to investors and media. Oh, and glory.

Disrupt NY will be held May 15-17 at Pier 36 in Manhattan. Companies selected for Battlefield will receive private pitch coaching by TechCrunch editors, free demo space in Startup Alley, invitations to VIP events, and TC swag.

Battlefield is open to startups in all verticals, including: hardware or software, international, mobility, AI, BioTech, entertainment, enterprise, and consumer goods. Companies launching for the first time to the public on our stage will be given preference. You can find the full eligibility rules here.

To apply, head on over to the Startup Battlefield application page. As soon as it’s fixed, of course.